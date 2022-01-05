MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board is set to hold a special meeting regarding the superintendent’s position.

In the meeting on Wednesday, school officials will discuss Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s departure and how to move forward with his replacement.

Carvalho previously said he hopes his successor is an educator — someone with the courage to withstand political pressure and understand the community’s diversity.

He signed a contract with the Los Angeles Unified school district last month and is set to begin in March.

Carvalho said he wants to leave quickly, but not too quickly where it would jeopardize a smooth transition.

