M-DCPS board member collapses during ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have responded to a Miami-Dade County Public School Board meeting after one member collapsed.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the M-DCPS building, located in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 15th Street at around 10:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Board members were gathered for an installation ceremony for those who were re-elected when Vice-Chair Dr. Steve Gallon collapsed just after speaking at the podium.

Video of the event showed several members and guests, including Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, rushing to try and help him as he lay on the floor.

He has since been transported to the hospital.

Carvalho restarted the meeting by sharing an update that Dr. Gallon is alert and aware.

Dr. Gallon told Carvalho he wishes he could still be there at the ceremony to welcome his new and current colleagues.

Gallon is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.