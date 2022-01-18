MIAMI (WSVN) - The superintendent search continues for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as the board appears to be one step closer to making a selection.

After nearly five hours of going back and forth, the meeting wrapped up Tuesday.

“It has bred suspicion in the community that this person will come in under a big cloud of mistrust,” said a speaker at the meeting to the board.

“This may be the most important decision that any Miami-Dade School Board makes in the next decade,” said another speaker representing the public.

“We’ve been wrongly, wrongly attacked,” said Dr. Lubby Navarro, District 7.

‘While I was not supportive of the time frame,” said Ms. Christie Fraga, District 5, “I do think everything was done with the most upheld transparency.”

Dr. Steve Gallon III, District 1, said, “I have not been inundated from my community or the community at large within many lamentations regarding this particular issue.”

Dr. Martha Perez, District 8, offered, “For us to sit here and congratulate ourselves on the open and transparent and fair process, I think it’s not fair to our community.”

The Miami-Dade County Public School Board ignoring public calls and a letter signed by close to 30 community organizations to slow down the search for their new superintendent and spent hours discussing how to move forward after a narrow seven-day application window.

After a vote with only Gallon saying “no,” the board identified three finalists to be interviewed publicly, but then, Gallon said, “I would like to make a motion to nominate Dr. Jose Dotres as the new superintendent of schools.”

The discussion went off the rails after Gallon suggested hiring the former M-DCPS leader and current Collier County Deputy Superintendent.

Navarro said, “It’s disingenuous, not transparent, Dr. Gallon, to a process that was just voted on.”

Gallon countered, “Do they check off every box? So if you say to a person, ‘You don’t check off every box, but I want you to fly down here to sit here in a public forum, but you don’t check off every box,’ that’s disingenuous.”

Fraga said, “It happens to be that Dr. Dotres is the only person who applied, who has been from inside. There are other candidates within these profiles that I believe would do very well in our community.”

Perla Tabares Hantman, Chairperson of M-DCPS, said, “But I feel that if I was a candidate, I would totally withdraw my name. I would not want to be a part of this.”

Perez said, “Now we’re gonna say, ‘Well, there’s only one.’ Well, then, you can’t have it both ways. Did we tailor-make it for this one person?”

“But I stand convicted in my position,” said Gallon, “so I want to withdraw my motion.”

The meeting wrapped up with an approval of a motion. All three candidates will be in Miami at some point in the next couple of days for the public interview process.

