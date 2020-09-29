M-DCPS board meets in person to discuss campus return following letter from state

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ board members met in person to discuss the upcoming return to school campuses for students and teachers.

The school board met Tuesday to discuss the issue following a letter from Richard Corcoran, Florida’s Education Commissioner, that raised “grave concerns” surrounding the district’s staggered reopening plan that begins Oct. 14.

“We just make a plan, let’s stick to it,” a woman said. “Let’s get our children back in school.”

“These decisions that you are making are people’s lives,” a second woman said. “It’s their families.”

The letter was in response to the board’s unanimous decision to push back students’ return to campus by one week. The move was made out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

“We’re not saying not to open,” United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said. “We’re saying just delay it a little bit, so that we have everything in place.”

Hernandez-Mats added they found schools were not ready to reopen while performing spot checks across the district on Monday.

“No school was 100% ready,” she said. “They are a lot of improvements, like I said, but no school was 100% ready for reopening. We don’t want to go back to Phase One. We don’t want to see COVID cases continue to skyrocket. We want to make sure that this is contained, so that we can open and not have another failure and another restart and another pivot.”

“The board made an informed decision last week to open Oct. 14, and yet, here we are because someone who thinks they know what they are talking about is making a power play,” a third woman said.

According to Corcoran, the delay could be dire for some students. In the letter, he said that the emergency order gives districts guaranteed funding beyond what would otherwise be available, specifically to address COVID-19.

The commissioner said regarding the urgent circumstances that “we cannot and will not ignore.”

“We know that the best type of education happens in the classroom,” Hernandez-Mats said. “We cannot mitigate the loss of life.”

As of 4:30 p.m., board members continue discussing the district’s response to the Florida Department of Education.

Broward County Public Schools received a similar letter from the state and also plan to start on-campus learning on Oct. 14. Their board is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss their response to the state.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.