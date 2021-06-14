MIAMI (WSVN) - Starting Monday, Miami-Dade County Public School students can receive a free meal during summer break.

This initiative is part of the county’s free meals program to support students who suffer from food insecurity.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., a curbside meal distribution will be available at 50 schools in the county until August 12.

Broward County Public Schools will also begin their weekly meal pickups starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.