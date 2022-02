(WSVN) - Both South Florida public school districts are revising their mask requirements.

Starting Monday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will no longer require masks for anyone, but they will be strongly encouraged.

Broward County Public Schools is also dropping mask-wearing requirements for visitors but will also strongly encourage wearing a mask.

