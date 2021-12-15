FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The financial face-off over mask mandates is now over for Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools.

The Florida Department of Education has reversed its policy and paid the paychecks for school board members in eight districts across the state after withholding them for months.

The paychecks were withheld when the school districts enacted mask mandates.

BCPS received a check in the amount of $526,000 and M-DCPS received a check for $35,000.

