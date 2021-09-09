MIAMI (WSVN) - As local and federal leaders continue to take steps to protect people against COVID-19, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has announced they will be providing a stipend to employees who show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Officials on Thursday said the stipend for school district employees is $275.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden unveiled an “action plan” to help stem the latest coronavirus surge that is being driven by the delta variant.

The plan will require federal workers, contractors and certain healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We certainly expect the president to outline a plan that mandates federal employees will be vaccinated. I think it will provide a great deal of incentives for the vaccinations of school board staffs as well students,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “Unfortunately, in the state of Florida, mandatory vaccinations, or the demonstration of proof of vaccination, is illegal.”

The plan will also require employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly and lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign.

The plan also makes recommendations on keeping schools open and recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“We know what works in schools. We know that getting your kids vaccinated if they’re 12 and older works. We know having more adults, teachers, people who are working in schools [vaccinated] works,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “For kids who are under 12, the best thing we can do is ensure that every adult around them is vaccinated, and this type of step is a step toward that, so definitely a positive sign.”

M-DCPS is one of several school districts across the country taking steps to protect students, faculty and staff from the virus. The Los Angeles County School Board is set to vote on requiring all students 12 and older who are going to school in person to be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.