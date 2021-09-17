MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has changed its protocol as to how students and staff quarantine following COVID-19 exposure.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Friday changes to the district’s policy that will begin on Monday.

“We’ve deliberated very carefully about the current state of affairs in Miami-Dade specific to health and environmental conditions in our community,” Carvalho said. “Current protocol requires a 10-day quarantine of employees and students who are not vaccinated for no less than 10 days. Effective Monday, any one individual who is unvaccinated can obtain a PCR test on or after the fifth day after direct contact. If that test is negative, they can return to the schoolhouse.”

Carvalho said vaccinated students and staff who are asymptomatic are not required to quarantine.

“The science is clear,” Carvalho said. “There are clear advantages to being vaccinated.”

The superintendent also said the district will provide criteria to their task force to consider that will help them determine if and when they can relax their rules.

However, he said the mask mandates will remain in place and will continue to be enforced.

“If this criteria, this set of criteria, based on these metrics are approved by our medical experts, then we will consider relaxing the protocol, maintaining still a mask-mandatory protocol in place but allowing some degree of parent opt-out,” Carvalho said.

The quarantine time for elementary and middle school students will not change because those students do not have access to the vaccine.

Click here to look through the district’s updated COVID-19 quarantine policy.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.