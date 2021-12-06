MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two Miami-Dade County Public Schools students, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, in connection with “two separate hoax threats” posted threats on social media toward Miami Senior High and Miami Northwestern Senior High schools, school district officials said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools made the announcement of the boy’s arrest on Twitter, Monday morning.

The statement released read in part, “He is alleged to have posted a threat involving Miami High that was then altered by other individuals and reposted on social media, affecting several other schools.”

“We were able to identify the IP address of the computer that was used, and this individual was arrested early this morning,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Monday evening, a spokesperson for M-DCPS confirmed the girl’s arrest.

A statement issued by M-DCPS reads in part, “Since last week, the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has been investigating more than a dozen threats – mostly on social media. At this time, none appear to be credible; however, in an abundance of caution, there will continue to be additional police presence at several District schools.”

“Sunday, Dec. 6, an alleged incident involving a social media threat was reported at Miami Senior. Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in conjunction with the threat assessment team is investigating this incident,” said Miami Senior High School Principal Benny Valdes.

The schools with stepped-up police presence include Miami Palmetto Senior High, Miami Southridge and Miami Beach High.

School officials warn students that these acts warrant serious consequences.

Using social media irresponsibly, such as making threats of any kind, can result in severe consequences that will negatively impact your future. It is important to #ThinkBeforeYouPost! #DigitalCitizenshipMDCPS pic.twitter.com/YANmpkZ4C1 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) December 6, 2021

The 15-year-old student arrested Monday faces a felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

“It disrupts the educational environment, it sends fear and panic throughout the school community, through the parent community, and it’s absolutely unwarranted,” said Carvalho.

The superintendent said the student did not have previous behavioral issues or criminal history.

Carvalho had a message for the students who took the arrested teen’s post and altered it to different schools.

“If you had a part in it, we’re going to investigate you, and we’re going to collaborate with prosecutors to ensure that you are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Carvalho.

He mentioned the FBI and Secret Service are collaborating in the investigation.

Carvalho said the district has dealt with a dozen threats towards M-DCPS campuses so far, including a threat written on a wall at South Dade Senior High School.

Also on Monday, G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade was put on a code red lockdown while authorities investigated a threat.

School officials are calling the disruption and fear caused by school threats unacceptable.

Last week, a 17-year-old student appeared in juvenile court after being accused of making a social media threat toward Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

