Lyft helps South Floridians get access to Farm Share facilities

(WSVN) - Lyft and Farm Share have teamed up to help South Florida families who do not have a vehicle get much needed grocery items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the companies announced one ride user per household can access a Lyft ride credit valued at up to $25.

The credit allows riders to get picked up and driven to a designated Farm Share facility.

At the site, Farm Share staff members will place bags of fresh produce, frozen food, non-perishable food items and bottled water into the trunks of the Lyft vehicles.

Then, the recipients will be driven back home.

“We believe everyone should have access to reliable, affordable transportation. We are proud to work with Farm Share to help riders get to a location that provides them with free food and supplies,” said Lyft Florida general manager Yun Ling. “These are challenging times for many families, and this partnership will help connect hundreds of people with the resources they need to get through this difficult time.”

Lyft has instructed drivers to only pick up and drop off one rider per household.

The offer is valid for rides through April 30.

