Lyft driver pistol whipped after picking up passengers in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Lyft driver said he was pistol whipped by two passengers in Miami.

According to Alex Georges, he typically doesn’t feel scared when he’s on the job, but the events that unfolded early Friday morning changed that.

“I’m still in shock because, you know, I didn’t expect that is going to happen, you know,” said Georges.

He said he received a ride request for a pick up near Northwest 61st Street and 11th Avenue at around 5:45 a.m.

When he arrived, he saw three teenagers standing outside but only two got into the car.

As he was taking the teens to their destination, he received a phone call.

“Suddenly, I receive a call said, ‘Why you left me behind?'” said Georges.

He turned the car around to pick up the third passenger, and that’s when he said he was hit in the head with a gun.

“I got a gun right in my head and said, ‘Get out of the car’,” said Georges. “I just grabbed his hand with the gun, and I try to bend his hand to save my life.”

He feared they would try to take his car, so he made a quick decision to damage the keys.

“You see the key is bent in the switch because I didn’t want them to go with the car,” said Georges.

He managed to escape from the car and run to a nearby police station for help, but when police made it back to the scene with him, the passengers were gone.

“Thank God I’m still alive. I’m happy. Thank God,” said Georges.

Police continue to investigate.

