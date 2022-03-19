MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an area in Miami regarding a man who had been assaulted by three men.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Lyft driver was apparently attacked by three of his passengers near Northwest 27th Avenue and 35th Street around 7 a.m., Saturday.

The suspects fled from the area.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Fire rescue said the Lyft driver might have minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

