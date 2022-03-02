MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by her rideshare driver.

Kevin Rojas, 26, was arrested, Tuesday.

Police said the ride started in Wynwood when the victim, a tourist from Texas, was on her way back to Miami Beach.

According to the arrest report, the Lyft driver made a detour and attacked the victim before 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on February 27.

He appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

“He’s a driver for a rideshare service,” the prosecutor said. “He allegedly picks up this victim, who was intoxicated, and subsequently passed out in the back of his vehicle. The allegations are that he raped her. The state is requesting a $500,000 bond plus house arrest.”

His bond was set at $500,000 and he was ordered to turn over his Colombian and United States passports before he is allowed to post bond.

Rojas now faces charges of sexual battery on a helpless victim.

7News reached out to Lyft for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

