Lyft driver accused of attempted rape bonds out of jail in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Lyft driver accused in the attempted rape of a passenger has bonded out of jail.

Ralph Lopez faces attempted sexual battery charges and could be seen walking out of the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Monday.

“The charges are public record,” Lopez said. “I can’t speak specifically about the case because I have to seek legal counsel, which I’m doing so.”

Lopez is accused of attacking one of his passengers after a trip from Miami to Coral Springs in late July.

According to court documents, the 22-year-old victim had been on a date, and her date got her a ride home.

Her date told police that he ordered the ride because she had a lot to drink and “told the driver to make sure she got home safely.”

Coral Springs Police said at the end of the trip Lopez parked the car and then hopped in the back seat. The victim then pushed Lopez away from her after he kissed and touched her inappropriately, according to court documents.

The victim told police she “cannot recall the ride home and only remembers waking up with the defendant, Ralph Agustin Lopez, on top of her.”

“I don’t want to speak any specifics about the case because, like I said, it’s a legal matter,” Lopez said. “These things shouldn’t be settled in public.”

According to investigators, surveillance cameras recorded some of the incident, including where Lopez’s genitals could be seen outside of his shorts.

“The only thing I’d like to say is everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s it,” Lopez said.

Lopez said Lyft has reached out to him.

7News has reached out to Lyft for comment but have yet to hear back.

