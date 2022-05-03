MIAMI (WSVN) - A custom truck worth $175,000 was taken right out of a condo’s parking garage in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The high-end heist happened at a luxury high rise.

“We have video of the truck leaving, going down the ramp,” said Christopher Wadsworth, who owns the truck.

Not just any truck…

“Dodge Ram TRX, big orange truck with big 35-inch tires,” said Wadsworth. “The script word, ‘Hennessy’ on the back of it, and there’s one in the state of Florida, one.”

Wadsworth’s fancy pickup truck was taken from within the secured, gated and luxurious Grand Paraiso building last week.

“Are you kidding me? I mean,” said Wadsworth.

Surveillance video provided exclusively to 7News shows the rare vehicle driven from the garage by a bold thief in the Miami night.

“This is a truck you’ve been waiting for for a year or longer,” said Wadsworth. “Months of it being built, and they’re sending you pictures of the progress and everything else, and then you fly out there with your 8-year-old.”

He custom ordered and paid for it, then took his son out to Houston to get it for a never-to-be forgotten road trip home in their shiny, new, tricked out Dodge. Within a week, the Ram was ripped off.

Wadsworth said police and building security believe…

“Someone had put a nail or screw in the pedestrian gate at the exit to prevent the gate from closing,” he said.

He said a crook first followed a resident into the lot Wednesday night. Thursday morning, he discovered it gone.

A suped-up pickup, worth nearly $200,000, was stolen, and it was not the only thing that went missing.

“There was a gun in the truck,” said Wadsworth. “It was a Walther PPK 380, the same one that James Bond carries,” said Wadsworth, who said it was loaded.

Miami officers are on the case, but an auto theft victim remains bummed out and down a truck.

“It’s a lot of money, and now it’s gone,” said Wadsworth.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

