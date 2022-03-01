SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of luxury car thieves took police on a hot pursuit.

A white Lamborghini Huracan was reported missing near Northwest 157th Terrace and 82nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

The stolen car was spotted on the Florida Turnpike before that driver got off at an exit.

Officers later found the abandoned car in Southwest Miami-Dade.

They said two people bailed out and fled into a nearby building.

No arrests have been made.

