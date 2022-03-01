SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of luxury car thieves took police on a hot pursuit.
A white Lamborghini Huracan was reported missing near Northwest 157th Terrace and 82nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.
The stolen car was spotted on the Florida Turnpike before that driver got off at an exit.
Officers later found the abandoned car in Southwest Miami-Dade.
They said two people bailed out and fled into a nearby building.
No arrests have been made.
