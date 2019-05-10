Lung cancer awareness fundraiser held in Fort Lauderdale

Concerned South Floridians came together to raise awareness, support and hope in the battle against lung cancer.

The Memorial Cancer Institute hosted the Lung Force Sunset Soiree at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale, Friday night.

Guests enjoyed a light dinner, cocktails, a silent auction and a fashion show by Neiman Marcus.

7News legal expert Howard Finkelstein was among the night’s guests.

Proceeds from the event will go toward research and improving the lives of lung health patients.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.