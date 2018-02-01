Luggage stolen from vacationing family’s SUV on Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Canadian family’s South Florida dream vacation turned into a nightmare after, they said, their entire luggage was stolen from their parked SUV at Haulover Park, just hours after they arrived in the Sunshine State.

The Kadosh family had arrived on vacation from Montreal on Wednesday. On their way to their hotel, they pulled over in their white Range Rover SUV at Haulover Park, around noon, to take in the view.

“It seemed like a safe enough area,” said Devory Kadosh.

The children described what they saw when they returned to the vehicle. “We came, and there was glass everywhere,” said a boy.

“Two windows were smashed,” said Brocha Kadosh.

“Everything was gone,” said the boy.

Their mother listed some of the items they lost. “Everything — clothes, passports, credit cards, my daughter’s wedding video they took even,” said Devory. “We just married off our daughter; that was gone.”

“They took our clothes, they took our valuables,” echoed Shlomo Kadosh. “They took … cash, personal items.”

“These are the windows that were completely blown out,” said Shlomo as he showed 7News the SUV’s smashed windows. “All they left behind is thousands of pieces of glass over the car and the floor.”

Shlomo added they were under the impression this area was under supervision by security personnel. “We parked in a very exposed area that was supposedly under patrol,” he said.

The family of eight said they locked their car doors, adding they just wanted to take a moment to soak in the sunshine.

Now they’re headed back home without all of their valuables. Their only souvenir is the memory of shattered glass.

“We actually had to go to Walmart late last night and buy something for the kids to wear because they didn’t have clothes to change into,” said Shlomo.

The family hopes somebody saw something and will come forward to help police catch those responsible for this theft that took place in broad daylight.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.