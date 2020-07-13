Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival held near Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Music lovers were able to attend a unique concert in Big Pine Key on Saturday.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival was held at Looe Key Reef for divers and snorkelers.

The annual event focuses on coral reef protection but this year’s event also stressed the importance of wearing a mask.

The concert event took place with help from local radio station 104.1 FM. The music was transmitted underwater through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

