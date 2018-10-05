Low levels of red tide confirmed in waters off Broward County, test results show

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - State officials say test results have now confirmed red tide is present in the waters off of Broward County.

Test samples were taken from 6 locations in the county following confirmation of red tide in Palm Beach County earlier this week.

Preliminary results show the Karenia Brevis organism that causes most red tides in Florida has been found in coastal waters off of Broward, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they are all at either “low” or “very low” levels.

All Broward County beaches remain open, with warning signs about the presence of red tide posted.

The organism releases an odorless toxin into the air that can cause respiratory irritation, including coughing, sneezing and an itchy throat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says there have been 57 occurrences of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico since 1953. Eight of those events have made their way to the east coast. All eight of those events originated in the Gulf of Mexico and were carried by currents to the east coast.

“Red tides on the East coast of Florida are extremely rare. They can even subside and then reoccur,” FWC said in a news release. “The duration of a bloom in nearshore Florida waters depends on physical and biological conditions that influence its growth and persistence, including sunlight, nutrients and salinity, as well as the speed and direction of wind and water currents.”

With some dead fish already spotted in Palm Beach County, FWC has established a fish kill hotline. Residents are asked to call 800-636-0511 to report fish kills, diseased fish, or fish with other abnormalities. Leave a detailed report and contact information on the recorded message. A biologist will contact the caller, usually the following workday, if more information is needed.

For more information on Red Tide and conditions around the state, visit FWC’s website.

