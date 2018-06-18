Low-hanging wires brought down by truck in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck took down low-hanging wires in Dania Beach, damaging a utility pole.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northeast First Avenue and East Dania Beach Boulevard, Monday morning.

Traffic was temporarily closed in the area as FPL fixed the damaged pole.

Fire rescue confirmed that no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.