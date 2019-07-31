Loved ones pay respects to BSO deputy at viewing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Family, friends and members of law enforcement came together to pay their respects at a viewing for a BSO deputy who died in a fatal crash.

BSO Deputy Benjamin Nimtz was honored at the gathering in Hollywood, Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a U.S. honor flag was carried on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for his service.

The 30-year-old was with the force for 16 months and was just one week away from moving to Indiana with his wife and two children.

Nimtz was responding to a domestic dispute call on July 21 when his cruiser collided with a pickup truck in Deerfield Beach.

Rescue crews rushed Nimtz to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nimtz will be laid to rest at the Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale at 11 a.m., Thursday.

A procession will be held from West Palm Beach to Hollywood on the Florida Turnpike before the funeral service.

Motorists should expect rolling road closures between 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.