POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to grieve in Pompano Beach after a woman died in a fatal canal crash.

Friends and loved ones met by the water near Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Avenue Thursday evening, a day after the deadly drive.

According to police, the victim was shot, lost control of her car, and drove into the canal.

She died at the hospital.

A baby girl in a car seat was also in the vehicle.

She was rescued by a good Samaritan and wasn’t hurt.

