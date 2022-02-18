POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to grieve in Pompano Beach after a woman died in a fatal canal crash.

Friends and loved ones met by the water near Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Avenue Thursday evening, a day after the deadly drive.

According to police, the victim was shot, lost control of her car, and drove into the canal.

She died at the hospital.

A baby girl in a car seat was also in the vehicle.

She was rescued by a good Samaritan and wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox