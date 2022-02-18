POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to grieve in Pompano Beach after a woman died in a fatal canal crash.
Friends and loved ones met by the water near Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Avenue Thursday evening, a day after the deadly drive.
According to police, the victim was shot, lost control of her car, and drove into the canal.
She died at the hospital.
A baby girl in a car seat was also in the vehicle.
She was rescued by a good Samaritan and wasn’t hurt.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.