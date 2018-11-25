Loved ones mourn victims of shooting outside NW Miami-Dade food market

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The families of the victims in a shooting outside of a food market in Northwest Miami-Dade are speaking out about the tragedy, as police continue to search for those responsible.

Mourners placed balloons, candles, flowers, a stuffed animal and a sign filled with condolence messages outside of the Heat Food Market in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 58th Street, Saturday night.

It was a much different scene 24 hours earlier when, Miami-Dade Police said, a man and a woman were fatally shot. Officials identified them as killed 26-year-old Corey Davis Jr. and 56-year-old Vikie Boggs.

Boggs’ daughter, Shaniqua Boggs, spoke with 7News on Saturday.

“My mom was a fun-loving person. She just wanted to have a good time,” she said.

Relatives said Boggs loved to gathered outside of the market on Friday nights.

But on the Friday after Thanksgiving, someone began shooting.

“Someone called and were like, ‘Your mom has been shot,’ and I immediately ran to the store, and I was unable to get to her, ’cause it was blocked off by cops,” said Shaniqua.

Antoinette Harrell-Huff, Davis’ aunt, said he was visiting family at the time.

“He was here with family just for the holidays,” she said. “It’s sad that we can’t come together and do anything without something happening,”

Police said five other people, including an 11-year-old, were grazed by bullets.

7News cameras showed relatives desperate for information speaking with police officers at the scene, while a body remained out in the parking lot.

Relatives said Davis leaves behind seven siblings and a young daughter. Boggs was a mother, as well as a caretaker to her elderly mother.

Boggs’ daughter said her last Thanksgiving was picture perfect.

“We had a great time. She cooked a wonderful meal, we took wonderful pictures outside,” said Shaniqua. “We laughed, we had a great time.”

Now both Boggs and Davis are gone, and no one in this community seems to know why.

“They just need to stop. We all need to come together, and we need to stop with this foolishness. We need to unite,” said Harrell-Huff. “We see this all the time, and like I said, you never know how much it hurts until it hits at home.”

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

