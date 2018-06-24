Loved ones mourn man killed in Miami Gardens amid search for shooter

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartbroken family members of one of the two young men who were fatally gunned down while inside an SUV in Miami Gardens said he had his entire life ahead of him.

Devastated loved ones were at a loss for words when they heard about the deaths of 23-year-old Stephen Campbell, Saturday afternoon.

“He had a future for himself. I mean…,” said Campbell’s brother as his voice trailed off.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Campbell and Donald Armstrong, also 23, were underneath the Palmetto Expressway overpass, in the area of Northwest 167th Street and 27th Avenue, when, at around noon, someone shot directly into their vehicle and fled on foot.

Officials said Campbell was killed instantly.

“He had a kid on the way in two months. Nobody deserves to be dying like that,” said Campbell’s brother, who asked not to be identified.

Paramedics airlifted Armstrong to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Campbell’s mother, Lutrana Graham, said the loss of her son is unbearable. “He was a good person. He was an honest person,” she said.

“This is a father, a friend, a best friend, a brother and somebody’s son, and somebody’s kid,” said Campbell’s girlfriend, who also did not want to be identified.

The violent incident ignited fear among witnesses and residents who are now left questioning their own safety.

“You could be in your car, and your car gets all shot up and everything, and get ultimately killed,” said Sam, a Miami Gardens resident. “It’s just scary.”

As detectives continue searching for the gunman, Campbell’s family is praying for justice and the strength to move on.

“Help us find out who did this, so we can put this to rest,” said Campbell’s girlfriend.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

