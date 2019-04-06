Loved ones hold memorial for Miami Gardens woman allegedly shot over dog

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together in Miami Gardens to pay tribute to a woman who was shot and killed at her home.

Grieving family members and friends of Danette Simmons gathering at her home near Northwest 17th Court and 188th Terrace, Saturday evening.

Mourners lit candles and released balloons into the air in the 63-year-old’s memory.

Her relatives said they are still in shock.

“For something like this to happen to her is crazy. It’s tragic,” said Johandolyn Hamilton, Simmons’ granddaughter. “I just wish that whoever did it, just have some conscience and just turn yourself in.”

Family members said a dog dispute may have led to Thursday night’s shooting.

