Loved ones gather for vigil in honor of man killed during drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is in mourning after her son was killed in a drive-by shooting, making him the second son she has lost to gun violence.

More than 50 people gathered at a vigil to remember the life of 21-year-old Delquan Piggat, Thursday night.

“It hurts like hell,” said Piggat’s mother. “It’s only been three years. I’m still hurting from the first one. I haven’t healed yet.”

Police said the 21-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while walking with his girlfriend along Northwest Seventh Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Piggat’s girlfriend was also shot during the incident and survived.

She was one of the many people in attendance with candles and balloons at the vigil held near the same place where Piggat was gunned down.

“We have to stop the shootings. We have to come together as a community to get these people off the street,” said the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother told 7News Piggat’s brother was also killed in a shooting in March 2015.

Piggat himself survived a shooting three years ago that left him with seven gunshot wounds.

Now, Piggat’s mother is once again forced to relive a parent’s worst nightmare and bury the body of another child gone too soon.

“All I can do is keep praying for strength, keep praying,” she said.

Meanwhile, the search for a shooter is still underway.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

