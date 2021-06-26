SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - SURFSIDE, (WSVN) — Friends, family and loved ones continue to wait news on the rescue of any survivors in the collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

“I have a feeling Manny is alive,” said Adriana Lafont, who is waiting news on her ex-husband, Manuel Lafont.

Manuel lived in apartment 801 in the Champlain Tower South condo. The couple have two children together, one of whom, Santi, were in the condo the night before the tragedy.

“He called me around seven and said, ‘Adriana can I stay with Santi tonight?'” Lafont said.

But after speaking to her son, Adriana said she asked Manuel to bring the child back to her house, so he did.

“He said, ‘Love you Santi, peace and love,'” Lafont said.

Among those also awaiting news is Michael Noriega, who is waiting to hear on his grandmother, Hilda who is also the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.

Michael said he found photos and a birthday card among the debris that belongs to his grandmother, something he is taking as a sign of hope.

“She had a birthday brunch a couple weeks ago,” Michael said while showing the mementos. “This is all all addressed to my grandmother, Hilda Noriega.”

A lot of the family members are now at the Reunification Center at the Grand Beach Hotel. They are being updated every four hours, but so far they haven’t gotten the news they were hoping for.

But so many loved ones are still hoping to see them again.

“We have faith that God is in this,” Michael said.

