Lotus House treats 200 families to a fun night at Santa’s Enchanted Forest

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization helped several families in need get into the spirit of the season.

The Lotus House brought 200 families to Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless women and their children.

Mothers had a blast with their kids at the holiday theme park by taking pictures, going on rides and enjoying the Christmas lights and decorations.

The Miami-Dade School Board also helped make the special night possible for the families by providing buses to get them to and from the park.

