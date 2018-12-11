Longtime Miami Lakes librarian fatally shot near Miami Gardens ATM

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a gunman who fatally shot a librarian who had stopped at an ATM in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police units were dispatched to the scene near a Dade County Federal Credit Union at the intersection of Northwest 207th Street and Second Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Monday.

When officers arrived, they discovered 47-year-old Jamie Humet behind the wheel of his car suffering from a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The @MGPDFL is requesting information on the Homicide of Jaime Humet.

Anyone with information is urged to call MGPD Detective S. Horne at 305-474-1560 or if you’d like to remain anonymous call @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-TIPS(8477). @CBSMiami @nbc6 @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @Univision23 pic.twitter.com/843GYEVC3H — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) December 12, 2018

Officials said Humet had stopped by the bank on his way home from work and believe the shooting was a robbery attempt. They clarified that nothing was taken in the process.

“Basically what they call a robbery gone bad, but to the extreme,” said the victim’s brother, Nick Humet. “There was no gain.”

Nick believes his brother came face-to-face with the gunman, and when he tried to escape, someone fired into his car.

“I’m guessing he took off. They took the gun, pointed it at the back window, pulled the trigger and shot him square in the back and killed him,” said Nick.

Friends and family described Humet as a loving, law-abiding family man who lived with his mother and dogs.

“This is a man who’s never done anything wrong to anybody,” said Nick. “Never been in a fight, never had a drink, never smoked, never fought with a woman. His whole life was dedicated to his family.”

He also devoted 20 years of his life to Miami-Dade County as a librarian in Miami Lakes.

“Knowing Jamie’s personality and his habits, he wasn’t the type to get in any kind of problems,” his uncle Juan Crespi said. “He just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

Humet’s brother said he received a phone call that evening from Jamie asking if the family needed anything from the grocery store.

Hours later, detectives from the homicide unit came to the family’s Northeast Miami-Dade home to inform them that their loved one had been shot to death.

“For nothing. My brother had $40 in his pocket, and they didn’t even take it,” said Nick. “They just killed him. My mother will never, ever be the same.”

Police have released a flier asking for the public’s help. They’re also reviewing surveillance video in the area, hoping cameras recorded clues that will lead to a killer.

“It’s a very dangerous person to be out in the street when you can shoot somebody cold-blooded and just leave him there,” said Crespi.

The family said the library he worked at was closed for the day to recognize his passing.

“It’s a senseless murder; there’s no other word for it,” said Crespi. “He was the kindest person I’ve ever met. Makes no sense.”

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

