Longtime Hollywood activist shot at while trying to drop off daughter

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime activist with the City of Hollywood is speaking out after, she said, a man shot up her car while she and her daughter were inside, and she thinks she may have been targeted.

Stephanie Anderson said she was dropping off her daughter at a family-owned home off Dixie Highway in Hollywood late Wednesday when she realized a car was parked out front.

“I drove past that car and to the corner and turned back around to park behind it, where it was still in front of our house,” Anderson said.

Shortly after, Anderson said, the passenger of the other car got out and told her, “Who you playing with now? Who you playing with now?”

“He got out so fast, and the gun was out so fast,” Anderson said. “I know he was trying to kill me.”

She and her daughter took off, called 911 and tried to flag down an officer.

“We were just shot at. We’re on the call right now,” Anderson said while on the phone with police. “Ma’am, we have a flat tire, and I dont know where to pull over, because we are in the neighborhood where we were just shot at.”

The victim’s car took bullets to a lower bumper and a tire.

Anderson, a longtime Hollywood city activist who has run for office and also works with human trafficking victims, believes she was targeted.

“I am going to be taking precautions, but at the same time, I have to continue to live my life,” she said. “They didn’t end my life, and so I’m not going to end it for them by hiding.”

The investigation is ongoing. Officials urge anyone with information about this incident to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.