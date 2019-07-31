Longest serving female FHP trooper retires after 36 years on force

(WSVN) - After making history as the longest serving female Florida Highway Patrol trooper, one woman is celebrating retirement.

Barbara Ehrhart worked as an FHP trooper for 36 years, and on Tuesday she said goodbye to the force.

“This will be my final 10-42,” she said over the radio in a video posted to the FHP Southwest Florida Twitter account. “I hope that I have encouraged other women throughout my years that may have entered law enforcement and those that are thinking about entering law enforcement.”

BREAKING FHP NEWS! After 36 years w/ the Florida Highway Patrol, longest current serving female Trooper Barbara Ehrhart signs off for the final time!

Trooper Ehrhart served her entire career in Manatee Co & has been an inspiration to us all! Enjoy your retirement! #FHP 🚓 pic.twitter.com/PFAW9UZc1p — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) July 30, 2019

She patrolled the Manatee County roads for the entirety of her career.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.