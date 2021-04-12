Longer hours, no appointment needed at Hard Rock Stadium vaccination site

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida venues are stepping up efforts to distribute doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Age requirements have been lowered and hours of operation have been extended at some of the larger vaccination sites.

Another major change to Hard Rock Stadium, one of the largest vaccination sites, is that residents no longer need an appointment to visit the site starting Monday.

“You just need to be a Florida resident and be able to demonstrate that you have that residency,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “Eight in the morning until 10 at night, seven days a week.”

With these latest expansions, at least 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as 2,000 second doses can be given on a daily basis.

These changes came as the positivity rate for Florida is at about 7.65%. So far, more than 7 million people have been vaccinated statewide.

Miami-Dade College’s North Campus contributed to that number after hitting a milestone on Saturday.

“[They have] delivered 209,400 vaccines since they opened on March 2,” said Jachles.

No appointment is required at MDC’s vaccination site for second doses.

“Bring your shot card in, your Florida ID 21 days or later,” Jachles said.

Teens who are 16 and 17 years old, as well those who need their second shot, can visit Hard Rock Stadium.

“If you’re sending your teen here, a parent or legal guardian must accompany them,” said Jachles. “You also must have a birth certificate or legal documentation to show that you are the parent and identification of the child.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.