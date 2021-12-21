SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines of vehicles were seen at different South Florida testing sites on Tuesday morning as COVID cases continue to rise.

Omicron has passed delta as the dominant coronavirus variant.

President Joe Biden is set to announce his administration is buying half a billion at home rapid tests to be distributed for free.

He is also set to announce more federal testing sites across the nation.

On Monday during the day and at night, sites across South Florida saw long lines of vehicles waiting for testing.

“You see lines like this, and you don’t know what’s going on,” said Christian Perez.

Broward County Mayor Michael Udin said there are currently 11 testing sites and eight vaccination sites open across the county.

“What the data and the science are showing is, if you’re vaccinated and you’re boostered, you’ll have a better result in the event that you are exposed, or you get the omicron or [other strains of] the coronavirus,” he said.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

