SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are lining up once again to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of the peak of the holiday season.

Sites like Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade had people waiting in long lines to get tested, Friday.

“I think it’s worth it, to try to keep everybody safe,” said one woman waiting to get tested.

“Because I’m vaccinated I’m pretty relaxed,” said Kristen Gallagher while waiting to get tested. “The only reason I’m doing it now is ’cause last night I saw the line and I was terrified.”

Another woman said she is already vaccinated and recovered from a breakthrough case but she was recently exposed to the virus so she is getting tested.

“I’m so scared so I decided to make an appointment to get tested, just in case,” she said.

“Right now, we’re seeing our cases and hospitals go up and we’re seeing it at a very steep incline,” said FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.

“Rapidly, Omicron is replacing Delta. At this moment, over 80 percent of samples are testing for the Omicron variant,” said Dr. David Andrews with the Jackson Health System.

That is what has prompted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to make changes, like requiring hospitals to report daily COVID-19 cases once again and having officials conduct sequencing for variants.

The mayor also said the county will continue to offer free testing and vaccinations, as well as taking the vaccines directly to home-bound residents and residents who live in underserved communities by using mobile vaccination trucks.

Jackson Health leaders also made revisions to their guidelines.

Starting Friday, patients are only allowed one healthy visitor per day. Visitors will also have to schedule their visits in advance.

“This is the most contagious version we’ve seen yet of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Dr. Marty.

Most cases of the omicron variant appear to be mild, which is why experts are urging everyone to celebrate the holidays outdoors. “We’re so blessed in South Florida to have the type of environment where outdoor festivity is very, very pleasant and can be done safely,” said Dr. Marty.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here.

