Long lines return as COVID-19 testing sites reopen after Christmas

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - People waited in long lines at several South Florida COVID-19 testing sites, which reopened after they closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The wait time at Hard Rock Stadium’s COVID-19 testing site reached three hours at around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

The Miami Gardens test site, the testing site at Marlins Park in Miami and the C.B. Smith Park testing site in Pembroke Pines all reopened on Saturday with their normal hours.

Officials are advising those seeking to get tested to have a full tank of gas, use the restroom before arriving and to make sure their windows fully open and close.

The testing sites will remain open until 5 p.m., but gates may close early, officials said.

