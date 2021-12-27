SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Testing sites across Miami-Dade and Broward are seeing long lines persist after the Christmas holiday.

As omicron cases continue to rise, South Floridians are waiting for hours at sites to get tested.

7News cameras captured the line of vehicles at Tropical Park weaving around slowly.

On Friday, the state reported its largest single-day increase of newly reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade County reported 52,435 resident cases in the week ending on Dec. 23.

The concern now is that number was reported before people gathered for Nochebuena and Christmas Day.

“We gathered on Christmas Eve so some of our families are having the symptoms so we just want to know,” said one woman waiting to get tested.

“I have to go back to work so they are requesting a negative test, so I have to do it,” said a man waiting to get tested.

7SkyForce hovered over several COVID-19 testing sites all with a similar scene — long lines of vehicles.

The backup of vehicles at Tropical Park is so bad, the cars spill onto Bird Road.

“I don’t have any symptoms but long lines are frustraiting,” said the man waiting to get tested. “It’s causing a lot of trouble back there, you know, people trying to skip the line. I think we need more police presence here.”

In early Decemeber, Florida was seeing daily case increases that ranged from around 1,600 to 4,000. The new daily number for the past 10 days is now ranging from 6,000 to more than 30,000.

“If you haven’t gotten your booster shot or you got vaccinated a long time ago, you should be careful,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

As of Monday Morning, Jackson Health System said they currently have 212 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

For those who want to test in private, Miami-Dade County is passing out thousands of free at-home rapid testing kits.

For the list of libraries distributing at-home testing kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

