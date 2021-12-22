SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines of vehicles were seen at different South Florida testing sites as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday as COVID cases continue to rise.

The high traffic volume at local testing sites comes as Florida reported nearly 13,000 new COVID cases on Monday, the highest single-day increase in months, but thankfully, no new deaths.

The long lines show how high the demand for testing is just days before Christmas.

“The recent increase in COVID cases has increased demand for testing and the antibody treatment,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava.

Just days before Christmas, the county faces a shortage of the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatments, which are said to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%.

Levine Cava said the treatment is available at other locations, including some area hospitals.

She said the county will be receiving a smaller supply this week, but that she had to reach out to the state department and the White House to request more.

“They’ve assured us that more doses will be sent to Florida,” said Levine Cava.

“We had an appointment one hour ago,” said one man waiting in line.

Long lines were also seen at Miami-Dade College North Campus.

“One hour and 23 minutes,” said one woman in line.

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was no different.

Health experts said vaccines and boosters are the best defense against the virus.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

