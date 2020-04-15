Long lines persist at Hard Rock Stadium on day 3 of expanded COVID-19 testing

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been three days since COVID-19 testing at the Hard Rock Stadium has been expanded to include patients of all ages, and dozens of South Floridians are trying to be part of the 400 who will be able to get screened on Wednesday.

Before dawn, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the testing site where a long line of vehicles could be seen parked on Ives Dairy Road.

Cars lined up before the sun even came up at the Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site in Miami Gardens. Again – only 400 testing kits available today. The drive-thru site is opening now (9am.) Last 2 days, they have hit capacity within 2 hours of opening. pic.twitter.com/1m8AtS8tjG — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 15, 2020

Monday was the first day the criteria to get tested at the site was expanded, and the daily capacity was met nearly an hour and a half after opening at 9 a.m.

The daily capacity for testing on Tuesday was similarly met by 10:54 a.m.

Organizers said they have 400 tests available to be administered daily.

Before Monday, the only patients able to get tested at the site were those over the age of 65 with symptoms, first responders and front line health care workers.

Testing has since opened up to people of all ages who have recently been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus or are showing signs of the virus.

No appointment is necessary to get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site, but patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

