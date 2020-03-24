Long lines persist at C.B. Smith Park drive-thru coronavirus testing site

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines is one of three places in South Florida where patients can get tested, but the long lines continue to form each day.

On Tuesday morning, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the site and surrounding area where a long line of vehicles could be seen wrapping around the park.

Members of the general public who go to the park, located at 900 N Flamingo Rd., are only allowed to enter at Flamingo Road and Johnson Street. First responders can get into the park at the entrance located at Pines Boulevard, just west of Flamingo Road.

First responders, healthcare professionals and those 65 and older who are showing symptoms are able to get tested at the park. Those who recently traveled internationally or to hotspots in the U.S. are also able to get tested at the drive-thru site.

Those who want to get tested have to call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in advance to get screened and to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Jennifer Goldman, the Medical Director of Memorial Primary Care, and Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques explained at a media conference on Saturday what patients should expect at the testing site.

Those who do not meet the criteria to get tested are urged to contact their primary care physician.

