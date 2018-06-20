Long lines outside Miramar ICE facility prompt calls for change, planned protest

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - As the immigration debate continued to rage in the nation’s capital, long lines at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Miramar have elicited calls for change from a national organization ahead of a planned protest, Tuesday.

7News cameras captured dozens of people waiting in the sweltering heat outside of the building, located along the 2800 block of Southwest 145th Avenue, including mothers with young children.

“I’ve been here since 7 a.m., but there are people here since midnight just waiting for a turn,” said Angela Oliveira through a translator.

Maria Bilbao with United We Dream, a nonprofit that helps immigrants, said the situation is unacceptable.

“We are denouncing the situation here, people outside with no water, under the rain, under the sun, that have no access to the bathroom,” she said. “There are mothers with kids here, if you can see, sitting on the floor.”

The ICE building has been at its current location since 2015, but there’s been a change in the services offered and provided. Immigrants who are waiting for their documents are now forced to check in at the facility.

“They used to come here one time in a year, but now they are calling them once a month, every two months, every 15 days,” said Bilbao. “This is part of the Trump deportation machine. This is part of what’s going on in this country now. There are so many kids here.”

Parents who go inside the facility leave their children outside with family members. United We Dream volunteers said some never come back out.

“What they do here is they do silent raids, when they snatch people with no reason,” said Carlos Valnera with United We Dream, “and then they don’t notify the families when it happens, and oftentimes it happens, and the kids that are here, they don’t know what’s going on.”

United We Dream’s efforts to raise awareness come on the same day as President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will stop families from being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

United We Dream volunteers come to the Miramar facility to give out water and coffee because, they said, people waiting outside have suffered heatstroke and have had to be taken to the hospital. Others have had their cars towed.

“The law is the law. We cannot win, so we might as well go along with the flow,” said a woman waiting outside the building.

Miramar officials who passed a resolution back in February blast ICE for not providing enough parking or adequate bathrooms, calling this “ill treatment.”

According to volunteers, though, nothing has been done.

“We want this immigration building shut down. We want the mayor to remove the permit,” said Bilbao.

Representatives with the nonprofit will be fighting the issue at Miramar’s City Hall, Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m. It is located at 2300 Civic Center Place.

“We encourage everybody who is hearing this, if they’re people of dignity and they care about the humanity of the people who are here, please come out and support us,” said Valnera.

