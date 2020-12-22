Long lines form in Miami as residents hope to receive $250 Publix gift card

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami continues to provide some relief for its residents during the holidays by distributing Publix gift cards worth $250.

Long lines formed outside Jose Marti Park, 351 SW 4th Ave., early Tuesday morning.

The event is the fourth out of five distribution events being held by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

At previous events, some people started lining up as early as the night, and sometimes the afternoon, before.

City of Miami Police, however, were turning people away who tried lining up hours ahead of the start time in an effort to enforce the city’s curfew.

The line began forming as early as 4:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. event.

William Ross said he tried to form the line at 3 p.m. on Monday to ensure he receives a gift card.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “I was in the hospital a couple of weeks, a few months back, and I’m behind on a few little things, so it will help a lot. Also, we can give too, so what I get, I help others.”

“I tried three or four times and I failed, so I had to come early enough to make sure that I got a place in line to get in,” said another Miami resident.

Another Miami resident heard what officers were telling one woman who tried to wait in line on Monday.

“They asked her to please stay in your car or go home,” she said, “so we stayed in the car since 7 [p.m.] last night. I have a bad leg but I slept like that, I stayed in the car ’cause I need this.”

Those who wish to receive a gift card are required to sign an affidavit swearing they are facing hardship due to the pandemic.

Only City of Miami residents are eligible and only one gift card is awarded per household.

Suarez announced that two small businesses made special donations if a combined $15,000 to ensure more gift cards can be distributed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.