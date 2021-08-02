MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After hospitals in South Florida filled up with a record-breaking number of COVID-19 patients, residents are lining up and waiting hours at testing sites.

Doctors, county leaders and other health experts are pleading with the public to get vaccinated.

On Monday, 7SkyForce hovered over Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah where dozens of vehicles could be seen waiting in a long line for testing.

Over in Miami Beach, a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site opened in the parking lot on 17th Street and Convention Center Drive, across the street from Miami Beach City Hall.

Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at the site.

“What’s happening with COVID today, it’s coming back again,” said one visitor at the site.

“To tell you the truth, it’s just that my parents were worried so I decided to do it,” said Manuel Ramos, who got vaccinated.

According to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday, 10,207 people in Florida were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous record for current hospitalizations.

The state is also leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber stopped by the new testing and vaccination site.

“People are realizing, unfortunately, it’s happening because of this incredible increase in hospitalization, that they need to do this,” he said.

Gelber also called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who is a critic of mandated masking.

Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order making masks optional in schools.

“We’re going to do everything we can but the governor has made it very difficult, frankly. We can’t have local mask mandates. We had them before, we thought they were very effective,” said Gelber.

As the debate continues, the state saw more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in a day — the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Global doctors are saying most of the patients they are treating are unvaccinated.

“I’ve yet to see a patient come into the ER at all with COVID symptoms whose vaccinated,” said Dr. Murtaza Akhter with Kendall Regional Medical Center. “We know some of them get symptoms, some of them are mild, some are asymptomatic. I can tell you the difference: it’s zero versus everyone else.”

According to UM’s Miller School of Medicine, 63% of COVID-19 cases for the facility at Jackson Memorial Hospital are of the Delta variant.

It’s a percentage health experts there are expecting will grow.

“I expect that Delta will be in the 80 to 90% of all of our cases locally,” said Dr. David Andrews at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

