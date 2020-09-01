Login issues for M-DCPS students and teachers resolved for day 2

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a rough start to the morning for some students and teachers on their second day back to school as the Miami-Dade County Public School login page faced another technical issue.

On Monday, several students and teachers were unable to login to the portal on their first day back to school and on Tuesday morning the same issue occurred.

As of 9:30 a.m., the server seems to be up and running again.

The district released the following statement:

“Our internet service was intermittently interrupted early this morning. It is operational at this time. We are working with our service provider, Comcast, to determine the root cause. As of 9 a.m., more than 160,000 students and over 10,000 teachers were logged onto the system.”

