MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Donatello the turtle is going home for the holidays.

The 170-pound loggerhead was released from The Turtle Hospital on Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Saturday morning.

Donatello returns home! https://t.co/2WQhgfx4cj — The Turtle Hospital (@TurtleHospital) December 29, 2018

Donatello was rescued back in November and treated for stomach issues from which she has fully recovered.

Dozens watched as Donatello returned to her ocean home where she’ll ring in 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.