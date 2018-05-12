MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle has returned to its watery home after months of rehabilitation in the Florida Keys.

Judy, a loggerhead, was found tangled in a fishing trap line back in early February. After losing one of her flippers and undergoing months of rehabilitation at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, she was released back into her natural habitat on Saturday.

“Mother’s Day is a special time, and having a female turtle like Judy, that we know is going to go out there, and when she hits maturity is going to be laying eggs, is just a wonderful feeling, for mothers and for everybody, really,” said Bette Zirkelbach, the hospital’s manager.

The Turtle Hospital has been treating and rehabilitating injured turtles for more than 30 years.

