JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Veterinarians have euthanized a sea turtle that was among the first patients at the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital following complications during its recovery from a number of surgeries.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by Zoo Miami and the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, officials said the loggerhead was euthanized on Friday.

“Despite heroic efforts by everyone involved, we were not able to save this magnificent animal,” a spokesperson wrote in an email accompanying the statement.

Weighing in at nearly 400 pounds, Baymax arrived at the Sea Turtle Hospital on May 22, prior to the facility’s grand opening, after being rescued from the Port Saint Lucie power plant.

The statement reads in part that Baymax had suffered “severe injuries to her left front flipper, an apparent result of a shark attack. In addition, she had some older injuries to her shell indicative of a boat strike.”

Veterinarians performed several surgeries on the turtle, “resulting in the wound management and amputation of the left front flipper.”

While Baymax appeared to be recovering, the statement read, “a long-standing infection presented additional challenges to her recovery.”

In addition, officials said, the tanks at the Sea Turtle Hospital “were too small to provide the necessary physical therapy and were contributing to secondary complications.”

On Sept. 26, doctors decided to transfer Bayman to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, where they discovered the infection had worsened. Weeks later, they decided to euthanize the animal.

“The very difficult decision was made after extensive efforts to resolve a longstanding infection were unsuccessful and her condition had continued to deteriorate to the point where any chance of recovery had little to no hope,” the statement reads.

Officials further wrote, “The hope is that for the many who have followed Baymax’s story, that they have become inspired to learn more about sea turtles and want to help to protect these amazing animals for future generations.”

