NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two schools in North Lauderdale had to be put on lockdown after a shooting in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, gunfire reportedly rang out along Southwest Eighth Court and 75th Way, Tuesday morning.

The occupants of two vehicles reportedly got into an argument before shots were fired.

Two nearby schools, North Lauderdale Elementary and Somerset Preparatory Academy Charter, were put on lockdown but the lockdowns were lifted by the early afternoon.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

7SkyForce hovered over one of the vehicles involved, which crashed into a tree along Southwest 10th Street and 74th Avenue. Two suspects were seen running from the vehicle.

At least one firearm was located inside of the vehicle.

Three subjects have since been detained by deputies.

