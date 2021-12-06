SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade will be lifted after district officials said a threat to the school was unfounded.

Some students were able to leave the campus, located at 3601 SW 147th Ave., at around noon Monday after the school was put on a code red lockdown at around 10:30 a.m.

7SkyForce hovered over the school where several police vehicles could be seen parked outside. Dozens of parents could also be seen at the school, waiting in a long line to pick up their children.

One student took a video inside their classroom showing the lights off and some students sitting on the floor, others still sitting at their desks.

District officials have not released information on what the threat consisted of.

Students who spoke with 7News said not all classrooms have been evacuated and that school police officers are making their way from classroom to classroom to release the students safely.

Several threats have been made on social media in the past week targetting schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

